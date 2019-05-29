2020-02-13, Chicony Power Reports January 2020 Consolidated Revenue...more
2020-01-06, Chicony Power Reports December 2019 Consolidated Revenue...more
2019-12-05, Chicony Power Reports November 2019 Consolidated Revenue...more
2019-11-04, Chicony Power reports record-breaking sales and operating profits for the third quarter of 2019...more
2019-10-04, Chicony Power celebrates its 3rd consecutive record-breaking month for monthly sales in September 2019...more
2019-09-09, IWA wins Platinum Award for TIBA Excellent Intelligent Green Building System, and advances to Asia-Pacific regional competition of 2020 APIGBA AWARDS...more
2019-09-05, Chicony Power’s monthly revenue records a new high in August 2019...more
2019-08-07, Chicony Power reported a record-breaking second quarter operating profit...more
2019-07-26, IWA Platform Wins Platinum Award for Excellent Intelligent Green Building System...more
2019-05-29, IWA Smart Building Solution & High-Efficiency Motors from Chicony Power Take Spotlight at 2019 Smart City Expo...more
2017-10-30, To announce the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2017...more
2017-07-31, To announce the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017...more
2017-05-10, Among Top 2000 manufactured companies in Taiwan, Chicony, Chicony Power, and Xavi were respectively...more